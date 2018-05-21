Tropos launches Able truck range

Tropos Technologies has rebranded as Tropos Motors as it transitions from distributor to manufacturer of low-cost electric vehicles and trucks.

The first new vehicles developed by Tropos include the Able FRV for the fire service and the emergency medical Able EMSO compact electric utility vehicles.

The fire response vehicle bed package can transport up to 473 litres of water to emergency locations or connect to standpipes. Its compact size means it can travel on stadium walkways and on the field, in campsites, on pavements and on campuses where standard trucks may not be able to.

The vehicle has an electric rewind Hannay 4000 series reel and Scotty Around the Pump Class A foam system with a 19-litre foam cell, equivalent to 3,785 litres of water.

The Able EMSO is designed to carry one patient on a full-size ambulance stretcher and one EMS attendant, plus storage and a fire extinguisher. The completely enclosed cab includes a large rear window and the EMS attendant seat can be locked into various positions on the seat guide rails.

‘The demand we see from the first responder market is for smaller and more manoeuvrable vehicles to meet their operational requirements, as well as vehicles that are of automotive quality but can be used indoors,’ said Tropos CEO, John Bautista. ‘The Able product line meets these needs as a dependable compact utility workhorse that’s still street-legal.’