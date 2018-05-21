Vehicles for white helmets

Published:  21 May, 2018

The White Helmets Civil Defence Force programme in Syria has placed an order for nine new firefighting vehicles from South African company Firetrucks 4 Africa.

The contract was awarded under the Batal Programme set up in 2012 by non-profit organisation Mayday Rescue. This consists of multiple complementary projects that provide support to Syria Civil Defence for community engagement, organisational sustainability, training and equipment, and advocacy. The acquisition of new firefighting trucks, worth US$648,000, was part of this initiative.

The new vehicles will be based on the Isuzu chassis QL1160 and equipped with the Isuzu manual transmission and a Euro V engine. The bodies are made from carbon steel and anti-corrosion materials.

Equipment on the trucks will include straight, spray and aspirator foam nozzles as well as rescue equipment such as axes and picks. Delivery is scheduled for June 2018.

