Truck-mounted fire pump

A powerful single-volute truck-mounted pump has been launched by US Fire Pump.

Launched at the FDIC in Indianapolis, the HVP6000 pump is available in mid-ship or rear-mounted applications and achieved 23,681lpm (6,256gpm) from draft at 8.62bar (125 psi) in test conditions. Testing was validated by UL and the pump was mounted on a Ferrara Inundator Super Pumper.

‘We were the first apparatus fire pump manufacturer to hold the Guinness World Record in 2015 and our newest pump exceeds our previous pump by 2,892lpm (764gpm) at 0.5bar (7psi) higher,’ said US Fire Pump president and CEO, Chris Ferrara.

‘Our fire pumps utilise a single volute and single impeller, where other manufacturers are utilising dual volutes and dual impellers, creating more wearable parts. Our pump has certified casting and can be made from stainless steel, cast iron or bronze.’