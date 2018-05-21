First compressed air foam conference launched

On 19-20 September 2018, specialists in the field of compressed air foam from all over the world will gather at the Novotel Amsterdam Schiphol Airport for the International Compressed Air Foam Symposium (iCAFS). It is the first time that such a large-scale independent knowledge-sharing event has been organised on this subject.

The organisation is working on an extensive programme with speakers from all over the world, including The Netherlands, the US, Brazil, Germany, and Australia. They will be sharing their knowledge on topics such as scientific research, standards, implementation, applications and training.

Speakers already confirmed include Gary Baum, New Milford Fire Protection District, US; Dr George Cajaty Barbosa Braga Federal District Fire Department Brasília; Leon Smith from the Australian fire and emergency services; Mark A Cummins, CAFS pioneer, US; Dr-Ing Stefanie Schubert, Otto-von-Guericke University Magdeburg; Dr John Gorrie, environmental toxicologist from Australia; and Rijk van den Dikkenberg from the Institute For Safety in The Netherlands.

The conference will be chaired by Ritchie Trompert, manager for emergency response at the Schiphol Group.

The programme for iCAFS can be found on the website: www.icafs.com.