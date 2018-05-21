Registration now open for the Emergency Services Show

The Liverpool Echo Arena multi-storey carpark fire and the Didcot Power Station collapse are just some of the incidents to be discussed at the Lessons Learnt seminar theatre.

The two-day event will feature a host of unique opportunities to learn and collaborate, with many UK fire and rescue services on hand to discuss their strategic and operational developments and exchange best practice. Organisations such as the Fire Industry Association and the UK Rescue Organisation will be promoting professional fire and rescue safety.

In the Lessons Learnt seminar theatre, emergency services and partner agencies will share their experiences of responding to real incidents. These include the Liverpool Echo Arena multi storey carpark fire that destroyed over 1,000 cars on New Year’s Eve in northwest England; a case study on the Didcot Power Station collapse will look specifically at the value of remotely operated vehicles after the incident.

West Midlands Fire Service will be hosting extrication, first aid and trauma challenges and there will be live demonstrations of vehicles and equipment in the indoor and outdoor exhibition areas.

Entry to the exhibition and seminars, as well as parking, is free. The NEC is linked to Birmingham International Station and Birmingham Airport and is directly accessible from the UK motorway network.

For more details visit www.emergencyuk.com