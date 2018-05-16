Drone training

Published:  17 May, 2018

A training course in drone piloting aimed at public safety personnel has been launched by the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service.

The course ‘Introduction to SUAS – public safety’ is aimed at pilots operating drones as part of emergency response operations and disaster reconnaissance and recovery. Over three days, the hands-on course will provide remote flight training to prepare SUAS pilots for the FAA Part 107 exam. It is designed specifically for police officers, firefighters, search and rescue and emergency management personnel starting an SUAS programme.

“We’ve already seen the importance of using drones for 3D mapping of crime scenes and traffic crash reconstruction, as well as search and rescue and aerial reconnaissance in disaster recovery, such as Hurricane Harvey,’ said training manager Kyle McNew from TEEX law enforcement and security training. "The use of SUAS has the potential to extend a public safety agency’s capabilities, help emergency managers make informed decisions, and improve the safety of everyone involved.”

Participants will learn about the airspace and Part 107 rules and regulations as well as how to read navigation charts. They will also learn multiple different was to fly drones and gain flight training experience using a simulator and training quadcopter.

Additional topics will include flying multirotor and fixed-wing SUAS, maintenance, FAA policies, registration process, commercial applications, featured systems and emerging technologies. Participants will leave the course with a training quadcopter and simulation software.

