Healthy vehicles

Published:  17 May, 2018

Smart technology that can continuously and remotely monitor the health or condition of fire vehicles has been developed by the Rev Group.

The new Axis Smart Truck Technology has been engineered for use on all E-one, Ferrara and KME branded vehicles, and is expected to improve in-service use through real-time awareness and a reduction in unscheduled repairs.

According to the Rev Group, the technology is a significant step beyond conventional fleet management systems because it monitors the status of not only the chassis, but also the critical multiplexing systems and relevant water-flow components on the apparatus. Additionally, it enables electronics troubleshooting and support through real-time notifications, run-log recording, remote diagnostics and secure over-the-air device up-dates.

The system enables access from any computer, laptop or mobile device to vehicle information through a web-based dashboard. Important truck information is available at a glance, with the option to obtain specific truck data and diagnostics. The system can also be set up to deliver real-time vehicle notification via text and email to mobile devices.

Picture: Titan Force ARFF 4X4

