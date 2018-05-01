Safety webbing and tape for fall protection

Bally Ribbon Mills (BRM), a manufacturer of engineered woven fabrics, has announced the launch of a new line of safety webbing and tapes, suited for fire, law enforcement, industrial, military, and commercial fall protection personal protective equipment (PPE).

BRM’s safety webbing and tapes meet the demands of applications requiring high temperature, fully engineered safety solutions. They can be used for shoulder straps, harness webbing, and chin straps, as well as helmet suspension, binding tapes, lap belts, and shock absorbing webbing.

Made from Nylon, Nomex, Kevlar, Vectran, PBI, Nextel, and other speciality fibres, BRM’s safety webbing and tapes have been designed for applications requiring high tenacity, abrasion resistance and flame and heat resistance.

They are also meant to be used in controlled elongation applications as well as those requiring chemical resistance in specific environments. They offer conductivity, dimensional stability and strength, and can help to reduce weight and size. The materials meet United States (NFPA) requirements for firefighters’ protective clothing and equipment.