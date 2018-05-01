Carbon monoxide alarms review

A UK government review into rules that require carbon monoxide alarms to be fitted in homes across England has been announced by housing Minister Dominic Raab.

Around 8 million carbon monoxide alarms are currently installed in homes across England – a requirement when solid fuel appliances such as wood burning stoves and boilers are installed, as well as in private rental properties that feature a solid fuel appliance.

Launching later this year, the review will examine the regulations closely to establish whether they remain fit for purpose.

This will include whether there should be a blanket requirement to install alarms for all methods of heating, including gas and oil.

The review will also consider whether the cost of alarms is affecting installation rates and will look at new research into the number of carbon monoxide poisonings.

The announcement follows on-going discussions between ministers at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government and Eddie Hughes MP, who has called for extending the regulations to cover all social housing tenants and all combustion appliance types.

Housing Minister Dominic Raab said: ‘Carbon monoxide can be a silent killer and my top priority is to ensure people remain safe and protected in their own homes. Working with Eddie Hughes, who has a long track record of campaigning on this issue, this review will look into the adequacy of the current laws and ensure they are providing residents with the necessary protection.‘

Eddie Hughes MP said: ‘I’m pleased the Housing Minster has responded positively to my campaign and the work done by all those involved in raising awareness of this silent killer.

I look forward to the outcome of the review and will continue to campaign for improved safety to protect others from the threat of carbon monoxide poisoning.‘

Any future changes would take account of the outcome of the government’s consultation on the operation of private rented alarm regulations and the Dame Judith Hackitt independent review into building regulations and fire safety.

Further details of the review’s terms of reference will be announced by the government in due course later this year.