Become buddy of the year

Published:  02 May, 2018

A new competition for all firefighters in Europe has been launched. Firefighters can now compete to be crowned ‘Buddy of the Year’ in the 2018 Buddy Awards.  

The competition is organised by MSA and all participants have the chance to win some amazing prizes for their ﬁre station. To enter, all they need to do is upload their buddy stories, photos and videos on why their buddy should win, share their story and let others vote.

All entries will be reviewed over the summer and 25 firefighters will be invited to take part in the European finals starting on 1 September 2018 for the chance to win the Buddy of the Year Award and great prizes, such as a custom foosball or table tennis table or dartboards for their station.

The 2018 Buddy Awards is run by MSA and open to any firefighter in Europe. Only one submission per firefighter is allowed. The first round of the competition runs from 18th April to 30th June 2018. The second round of the voting for the finalists starts on 1 September 2018.

Enter the Buddy Awards now

