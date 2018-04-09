Oil tank fire off Sinagpore extinguished after six-hour operation

An oil tank storage fire on Pulau Busing off the southwest coast of Singapore resulted in a six-hour multi-agency operation led by the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

The SCDF was alerted to the fire at 5.50pm on 20 March and had to transport personnel and equipment to the island by ferry, where members of the Company Emergency Response Team (CERT) were already conducting firefighting operations.

SCDF emergency responders and CERT members carried out boundary cooling of adjacent tanks using five unmanned water monitors and set up two large foam monitors to tackle the fire. The fire was extinguished after six hours, and the operation involved the use of 31 firefighting and support vehicles and 128 SCDF personnel. There were no casualties.

The complex operation was supported by the Police Coast Guard, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, the Republic of Singapore Navy, and the National Environment Agency.

The island of Pulau Busing is home to petroleum storage company Tankstore and houses an oil and chemical storage facilities, a fuel oil refinery and an offshore marine terminal.

