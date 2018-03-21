Industrial Fire Journal Q1 2018 has been published
Published: 21 March, 2018
The market-leading international publication covering response and fire protection for high-risk industry is available to read online.
Contents include:
- Report on how a mutual-aid system is being devised for Sohar Port & Freezone
- Latest findings from Lastfire's large-scale foam tests
- Training for hazmat with gas simulators
- Deep-cleaning technology for PPE that could save lives
- Fire protection for data centres
- Site visit - how the Natural History Museum received its PAS 7 certification
- Fire suppression microcapsules that can be mixed with paint.
IFJ Q2 will focus on:
- Petrochemical plants
- Industrial firefighting and training
- Warehouse and waste/recycling centre protection
- Vehicles
- Alarms & evacuation
Bonus magazine distribution: FRI, Charlotte, North Carolina, US; Firex, London, UK.
Copy deadline: 4 May 2018
If you have a suggestion for an article, please email the editor, j.sanchez@hgluk.com
For commercial enquiries, please contact Mike Coward: m.coward@hgluk.com