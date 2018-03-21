Preventing airport vehicle collisions

Published:  21 March, 2018

Fraport and Rosenbauer have developed a new, data-based security system for emergency vehicles at airports, called MSEO (Mobile Services Operational Resource Tracking).

Mobile Services Operational Resource Tracking (Mobile Services Einsatzmittelortung) is based on the Rosenbauer EMEREC DEVS location and navigation system and provides the drivers of airport vehicles on the apron and tarmac with a complete overview of the ground situation for the first time.


Positioning with proximity alert
The apron and tarmac areas directly border the terminal and extend to the runways. The planes are parked, refuelled, de-iced, manoeuvred, and prepared for take-off from these locations, so there is usually heavy traffic here. However, with MSEO the operational staff can now get a complete overview of this area from the cabin of their vehicles, even if visibility is limited due to bad weather. The system works in darkness, shows where the other road users are, at what speed they are moving, and in which direction.

Every object in the area, whether aircraft or vehicle, is equipped with a transponder that tracks its location in real time. Its position is displayed on current locational maps, and its future travel path is calculated. Due to the permanent proximity calculation of all moving objects, the system detects collision hazards early on and warns the vehicle crews in good time. This is the most important benefit of MSEO. It increases safety for ground traffic at airports through automatic collision prevention.

Ground location with moving maps
Traffic is shown on high-performance tablet computers that are installed inside the vehicles. In the first phase of the project, vehicles of the fire department and the de-icing service are to be equipped with the terminals. By summer of 2018, the 'Follow-Me' fleet will be connected, and by 2020 at the latest, all emergency vehicles (fire, winter, Follow-Me, security, other special vehicles) that travel across the Frankfurt Airport taxiing area will be equipped with tablets.

The ground situation around a vehicle is represented on a moving map, with aircraft and vehicles being identified with details such as type and parking position at a gate. Construction areas and safety zones, such as runways, are shown separately. Approach and collision warnings are provided both visually and acoustically. In addition, MSEO provides functions such as fire protection plans, water supply points or points of interest.

A networked airport
MSEO is an expansion of EMEREC DEVS (Driver's Enhanced Vision System), the Rosenbauer tracking and navigation system for safety-critical infrastructures such as airports and industrial parks. It uses GPS technology to locate vehicles and accesses air traffic control data (airborne radar, ground radar, multi-lateration and ADS-B) to view the position of aircraft and other vehicles on the tarmac.

With MSEO, data that used to be primarily intended for air traffic controllers is now also available to emergency organisations operating on the apron and tarmac. The networking and integrated messaging feature also creates new communication channels.

