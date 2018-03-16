Intrinsically safe flashlights

A new series of flashlights has been launched that meet NFPA standards and includes a multi-angle mounting system that fits above or below the brim of a fire helmet.

US-based Nightstick is a manufacturer that specialises in hazardous environment portal LED lighting. The company’s new XPP-5418GX and XPP-5418RX (red or green respectively) intrinsically safe 3AA flashlights offer a 200-lumen sharp LED beam and a 10-hour runtime. By adding the K01 kit, the torch transforms into a hands-free multi-angle mount.

These cETLus, ATEX and IECEx certified safe series of flashlights provide momentary or constant functionality by pressing the large tail switch that is easily accessible even while wearing gloves. Users will also get the CREE LED light that lasts for around 50,000 hours of operation.

The Nightstick 5418 flashlight fits into a multi-functional mount that connects to a helmet accessory slot or directly onto the brims of most fire helmets and hard hats. Once attached, users will be to angle the light up or down or position it for a side-to-side tilt functionality.

‘The 5418 series of safety-certified flashlights prove that lights with big benefits can come in small packages,’ says Russell Hoppe, marketing manager for Nightstick. ‘Its unique design is compact enough to ride both above and below the brim in a way that avoids snags or hazards. ‘Come and see us at booth 103 at this year’s Fire Department Instructor’s Conference (FDIC) in Indianapolis in April. We can’t wait for people to see our expanding line of safety products.’

The 5418 lights are safe for global use in Class I, Division 1 hazardous locations and meet requirements of NFPA-1971-8.6. The polymer housing is IP-67 rated dustproof and waterproof, as well as impact and chemical resistant.