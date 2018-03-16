Urban fire truck

Published:  16 March, 2018

Magirus has launched a compact emergency vehicle designed especially for urban environments.

Equipped with an Allison 3000 Series transmission for greater acceleration and enhanced manoeuvrability, the new Magirus City fire truck was first launched at SICUR 2018, the International Security Safety and Fire Exhibition held in Madrid in February. The vehicle features a narrow wheelbase and slim body design.

‘The Magirus fire truck coupled with the Allison transmission make this a complete vehicle with features and benefits similar to those of larger vehicles,’ said Alejandro Martínez, Magirus sales director for Spain, Portugal and Latin America. ‘The difference is that this model facilitates access to narrow streets with tight turns, which would be impossible for larger vehicles.’

Based on an Iveco Eurocargo chassis 120E25 4x2, which is Euro VIc emissions-compliant, the compact vehicle features a double cab with sufficient space to comfortably carry five firefighters. Four seats are fitted with self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA). The vehicle is also equipped a Magirus MPH230 pump, which guarantees flow rates of some 2,000 lpm at 10 bar and 250 lpm at 40 bar.

‘The reliability of the Allison transmission provides added confidence to firefighting teams who can reach the scene of the fire quickly and safely,’ said Trond Johansen, market development manager for Allison Transmission in Spain. ‘In emergency situations, both vehicle performance and acceleration are vital. Thanks to our Continuous Power Technology, Allison transmissions ensure that the engine delivers power to the wheels smoothly and continuously for increased acceleration performance and shorter journey times. It is no surprise that half of the heavy-duty trucks on display at SICUR were fitted with Allison Automatics.’

The combination of an Iveco 250 horsepower engine with the Allison transmission, including a hydraulic retarder for enhanced braking and reduced brake wear, ensures optimum drivability for emergency work.

‘This type of transmission is a magnificent solution for emergency services because, aside from affording maximum driving efficiency, it means that drivers do not have to concentrate on gear shifts and can focus all their attention on reaching the scene rapidly and safely,’ said Martinez. ‘In addition, Allison automatic transmissions very rarely break down, so customers are fully confident with regard to vehicle uptime.’

