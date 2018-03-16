Assessing structural safety

A new partnership has led to a national database of volunteers for post-disaster response in the US.

The International Code Council and the National Council of Structural Engineers Associations are joining forces to create a single national database of volunteers willing to assist jurisdictions with building damage assessments and inspections in the aftermath of a disaster.

The online database combines information from the Code Council's Disaster Response Network and NCSEA's Second Responder Roster.

Greg Wheeler, member of the ICC-NCSEA Disaster Response Oversight Committee commented: "After a devastating hurricane season and widespread wildfires in California, a national database of building safety professionals is even more crucial to helping communities recover quickly from disasters."

The details of volunteers will be available to any state or local jurisdiction, or any of their departments or agencies, who requests volunteer help after a natural disaster.

Volunteers can register online at: https://www.iccsafe.org/about-icc/safety/icc-disaster-response-network-2/