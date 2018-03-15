Passive fire protection training

The Association for Specialist Fire Protection is introducing a passive fire protection training programme in April – the first of its kind in the UK and Ireland.

The Foundation Course in Passive Fire Protection has been developed in response to demand from organisations operating in the passive fire protection sector, and the content embeds current best practice.

Each training course is suitable for all involved in the construction industry from designers and specifiers to contractors and specialist installers; courses are also suitable for building owner occupiers and enforcement agencies.

Further qualifications are planned later in the year aimed at team leaders or supervising installers working in passive fire protection roles as well as technical sales staff.

