Fire and Rescue Q1 has been published
Published: 02 March, 2018
Read your digital issue of F&R now
Highlights include:
Schiphol expansion: Amsterdam Airport fire brigade extends its capability
Detox your PPE: A new way of cleaning firefighting kit with liquid CO2 could save lives
Other features:
- AFOA Conference report
- Foam Summit report
- ARFF incident handover
- Wearable technology for firefighters
- Trends and development in PPV
- Clinical governance
- The art of using the hydraulic ram
- A legal wildfire legacy
- Vehicles: deliveries all over the world
- A project that teaches how to deal with cyber attacks
To read F&R Q1, 2018, click here or on the cover.
To download F&R click here.