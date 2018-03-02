What is coming up in Fire and Rescue Q2, 2018?

We would like to ask for your participation in the next issue of Fire and Rescue magazine, which will be published at the end of May.

We will be covering the topics below, but you are also welcome to send in news, case studies or other articles relevant to our readership of senior firefighting and rescue personnel all over the world.

Fire and Rescue will also be exhibiting at the next Fire Department Instructors Conference (FDIC) in Indianapolis, held from 23-28 April, and we are currently still available for meetings to see how we can help you with your marketing requirements.

Our booth is in the Lukas Oil Stadium at no. 9640.

Do contact us in advance to book a time slot for a meeting, before, during or after the show, to ensure that you don’t miss us. Please see what is in store for F&R Q2 and how you can contribute.

Synopsis Fire and Rescue Q2, 2018

Copy Deadline April 20, 2018

Advertising deadline May 11, 2018

Published May 30, 2018

Special Features

AFOA conference report part two

SICUR Spain exhibition overview

A profile on the Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre (EADRCC) is NATO’s principal civil emergency response mechanism in the Euro-Atlantic area.

Features

Wildland firefighting: a global overview of wildfires, and a focus on the development of new response strategies and equipment

Extrication and rescue special: A technical overview of the challenges of extricating from electric and hybrid cars. F&R looks into animal rescue and related equipment. Plus, an overview of new rescue products .

PPE: Duty of care – how to avoid occupational diseases, by wearing the right equipment and maintaining the right PPE procedures. F&R reviews international case-studies which promote best practice

Foams powders and gels: a report unique biochemical process to produce novel adsorbent granules, optimised to efficiently capture PFAS from wastewater

BA and compressors: an overview of new product developments including the latest telematics applications.

Portable gas detection: firefighters use both single gas and multi-gas monitors for personal monitoring and portable safety applications providing protection against a wide range of industrial gas hazards. Models vary in size and complexity depending on the number and type of gas sensors used, display and certification.

Vehicles: F&R looks into the development of electric and hybrid firefighting vehicles. Plus, an overview of new deliveries.

Hoses, nozzles and monitors: what’s new? What are the latest strategies?

Training simulators: new types of live and digital simulators for the fire service.

Bonus magazine distribution: NFPA, Las Vegas, FRI, Dallas

Editorial guidelines:

To submit editorial for Fire and Rescue please send in word or text documents accompanied by a separate selection of pictures in high resolution (300 dpi/1mb). For large file transfer, use www.wetransfer.com.

DEADLINE: April 20, 2018

For by-lined articles please send a headshot (high res) and a small bio (150 words).

Every editorial is published on its merit for the readers and at the discretion of the editor.

The editor can be contacted on am.knegt@hgluk.com, 0044 (0) 1935 374001.

For advertising, contact k.francis@hgluk.com, 0044 (0) 2079734666