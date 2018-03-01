All hands to the pump

Published:  01 March, 2018

The world record for the highest pumping capacity fire engine has been broken with the aid of Darley’s new 2ZSM, a water pump whose design was conceived, developed and manufactured in a matter of months.

The High Flow Industrial Apparatus manufactured by Pierce is not only the new Guinness World Record holder for the highest pumping capacity fire engine; it is also the first application of the Darley 2ZSM water pump, a pump designed to provide industrial firefighters with a more effective tool for tactical fire control and suppression.

“With an ever increasing need for water, an industry-leading flowrate was the design target.  The aim was providing a product that adequately supplies water and other suppression agents, in order to cool industrial structures, suppress fire and provide additional means for firefighter safety in the event an incident,” explains engineer Kyle Darley.

Considering that the new world record has been broken with a flow rate of 21,785.04 litres (5,754.9 US gallons) of water per minute, from draft, the mission would appear to have been comprehensively accomplished.

The creation of the highest performance vehicle-mounted fire pump of all time was a daunting task in itself, but adding to that challenge was a highly unforgiving timeframe: just six months from ideas to validated product. “This was necessary due to a customer order driving demand.  Essentially, the customer needed to understand the pump’s input requirements - horse power and speed - to obtain an NFPA rating. This had to be completed in advance of the finished apparatus design. As a result, the company had to expediently process the development,” says Darley.

How the challenge was handled was in no small part aided by the firm’s well established culture of cross-departmental collaboration. “From machine operators to pump test technicians, many of whom are active members of the fire service, to engineers and on to the executives, virtually everyone at Darley has a hand in developing the finest pumps in the fire service,” says Darley.

The engineering team, programming team and production team began the process by coming together to establish a systematic approach that would enable the 2ZS pump components to be designed and then manufactured on their very first production run. No small feat, considering that the development and prototype phase included components with features and designs that had never before encountered in the company’s manufacturing processes.

This stage took place over the course of two months, with all three groups heavily involved in the design, pre-planning, and final planning phases. “As the innovative designs moved through the manufacturing process, you can bet the entire team was there to ensure everything went according to plan,” remembers Darley. ”The continual communication, especially in the development process, enabled the rapid change and agile development.”

It was not an easy task to engage hundreds of people in the design of the new product, recalls Darley, but the end result was worth it when the Pierce High Flow – which carries two 2ZSM pumps - was unveiled in autumn of 2017 at the Texas A&M (TEEX) industrial fire school. “Its true beauty was a spectacle for all to see. The pump had a stream profile that was tighter, longer, and more controllable than many seasoned operators have ever seen.”

Below: Darley's 2ZS flowing over 37,000lpm (10,000+ US gallons) from a single 12-inch pressurised source.

Related Articles

  • Compact skid unit 

    Wildland fire skid unit designed exclusively for utility task vehicles.

  • Oil field protection with a Snozzle HRET 

    DELIVERY: Pierce Manufacturing has delivered a Pierce Arrow XT fire apparatus with the Snozzle High Reach Extendable Turret (HRET) to the Malaga Volunteer Fire Department in Eddy County, New Mexico.

  • A paradigm shift in firefighting and maintenance 

    NEWS FROM FDIC: Pierce unveils two ‘game changing’ products during the Fire Department Instructors Conference currently taking place in Indianapolis, USA.

  • A marriage made in heaven 

    Pierce Velocity pumper arrives at its new home in the Jack Daniel Distillery in Lynchburg, Tennessee.

  • Snozzles join New Jersey fire departments and add 'piercing' precision to firefighting operations 

    Elizabeth is New Jersey’s oldest city and home to and the state’s fourth largest population.  As one might guess, the city has a lot to offer – and that includes many challenges presented to the Elizabeth Fire Department. The department has a very diverse protection district, entailing, among other features, portions of Newark International Airport (in joint response with the city of Newark and the Port Authority). 

  • Operation Florian

Sign up: eMagazine & eNewsletter

The latest issues in your inbox.

Company Profiles

Big Water Flow for Industrial and Municipal Firefighting Applications

Protecting the lives of the public and firefighters while limiting the structural damage caused in large scale fires is our primary mission

We are committed to improving lives and doing business in the right way

We have a unique mix of capability and culture that we refer to as 3M Science and we strive to develop products that improve people’s daily lives in a multitude of ways.

HazSim - Bringing situational HazMat training to life

HazSim, LLC provides innovative simulation training to ensure your team works safely and effectively. HazSim Pro simulation equipment is in use by hundreds of fire departments, training schools, industrial fire teams, and private trainers across the US, Canada and further afield as well as the US Army.

The ultimate in innovation, quality and service

For 60 years Lehavot has been delivering the world’s most advanced fire detection and suppression automatic systems

Advancing rescue technology

The specialist supplier of quality PPE and Rescue Equipment to Emergency Services.

Revolutionizing fire fighting foam technology

The one-stop resource for fire fighting foam concentrates and custom-designed foam suppression systems hardware.

Trust the best, let us be your foam solution

AUXQUIMIA is a Spanish company whose main activity is the design, manufacture and commercialization of firefighting foam concentrates.

Williams Fire & Hazard Control offers a full line of specialized fire response equipment for oil and gas platforms

From storage tanks and pipeline emergencies to offshore platforms and vessels at sea, Williams' response personnel and specialized equipment quickly address adverse fire emergencies.

Foam fights fire

Europe’s foremost fire fighting foam manufacturer has been developing and producing foams since the 1920s.

The leader in truck-mounted hydraulic platforms

Our mission is to provide the best and the safest solution to professionals that work at height.

If you want quality, you want Zico

Since its inception Ziamatic Corp has provided the men and women of the fire service with products designed to make their jobs safer and easier.

The independent alternative

Dafo Fomtec AB is a privately owned company with head office in Stockholm Sweden and manufacturing in Helsingborg in the south of Sweden.

Latest issues

Industrial Fire Journal Q4 2017

Latest issues

Fire and Rescue Q4 2017

eBook of Fire Trade Asia and Middle East 2017

Latest issues

Fire Trade Asia and Middle East 2017

Latest issues

Fire Trade Europe 2017

Calendar