Future Fleet goes live!

Fire & Rescue magazine has teamed up with LAPV to launch Future Fleet Live, two driving experience and demo days to take place at Bruntingthorpe Proving Ground in Leicestershire on 27-28 June 2018.

This invite-only, live-vehicle demonstration event is the only event of its kind in this sector, offering delegates the opportunity to test out the latest vehicles and technologies prior to placing an order, helping organisations make better procurement decisions.

Co-located with Seeing is Believing, manufacturers will offer attendees the opportunity to test drive a range of vehicles on the test track over the two days. The event will also feature real-time demonstrations of the latest technologies and interactive technical workshops.



So far, three major suppliers have taken up their invitations: Johnston Sweepers, Geesinknorba and NRG Fleet Services.

Commercial director of NRG Fleet Services Russell Markstein commented: ‘Future Fleet Forum, held in January in London, proved an unrivalled opportunity to showcase our products to the correct level of decision makers. Future Fleet Live builds on this by offering customers the opportunity to test drive our unique range of Electra fully electric vehicles.’



Future Fleet Live is the result of an overwhelming response to a survey carried out in 2017 by LAPV and F&R asking readers about their requirements and preferences for a trade event. More than 90% of respondents indicated that they had a need for, and would attend, an event that provides the best opportunity to test out the latest vehicles and technologies.

Among the comments from respondents to the survey, many expressed an explicit preference for outdoor events that offer the opportunity to drive vehicles. The importance of an interactive element also came up frequently, with one respondent saying: ‘I want exhibitors to demonstrate the product they were displaying in real-time.’



Another respondent commented: ‘The drivers are the priority for my organisation. If I needed to procure something or invest in technology at the time of the event, I would make myself available to ensure I was making an informed decision to assist with the appraisals that would be carried out.’

The team behind Future Fleet Live have taken all the feedback on board to create an event that offers both suppliers and buyers the best possible opportunities to present and test products. A group of 20 select suppliers will be invited to display and demonstrate their products, either through test drives on the racetrack, technical presentations or interactive workshops. These will be followed by networking events where services can be discussed face-to-face in a relaxed environment.

In addition, LAPV and F&R will host a range of other exciting entertainments for attendees, including Ariel Atom racing and off-road driving activities.



The extensive site at Bruntingthorpe Proving Ground also offers other facilities for hire such as a conference atrium area, bespoke meeting rooms, prominently located platinum and gold plots, and even aircraft.



‘Making good procurement decisions is essential to delivering high profile services such as public sector fleet management. Driving vehicles, trying out equipment and having informed conversations with suppliers is paramount to choosing the right solution for your operation,’ said Ann-Marie Knegt, editor of LAPV and F&R, and organiser of Future Fleet Forum.

‘Our survey revealed that LAPV readers would welcome the opportunity to actually try out relevant products and engage with suppliers. Most events feature a static display and offer no real in-depth contact with the supplier. This is where Future Fleet Live stands out from the crowd. People will really get to see and feel how products works, and that is not something you can find anywhere else.’



So, how can you take part in this unique experience? Suppliers that would like to discuss taking part in Future Fleet Live can get in touch with Jason Pidgeon (LAPV) on j.pidgeon@hgluk.com or Kelly Francis (F&R) k.francis@hgluk.com. To secure an invitation as a delegate, please contact Ann-Marie Knegt (LAPV & F&R) on am.knegt@hgluk.com.