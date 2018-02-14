StocExpo Europe, 20-22 March

Promoted event: World’s leading event for the international storage sector announces all new features for 2018

StocExpo Europe, the industry’s leading event for the tank terminal industry, returns to Rotterdam, Netherlands, in March 2018, stronger than ever.

Leading the market for nearly 15 years and boasting 200+ exhibitors, the three-day event has confirmed several new initiatives for 2018 including the Engineers of the Future zone, the Innovation in Storage showcase and a special seminar programme presented by EEMUA.

Day one will welcome a series of workshops on the show floor from The Engineering Equipment and Materials Users Association (EEMUA). These will cover a range of topics, from updates to the industry standard EEMUA 159, to ways to make tank storage safer through inspection, validation and maintenance techniques.

On day two, the Innovation in Storage showcase will be hosted by iTanks, a Netherlands-based knowledge and innovation platform for the tank storage sector. A series of inspiring presentations, covering topics ranging from the future of robotics to sustainability, will be entirely free of charge for all StocExpo Europe attendees.

Running parallel to this will be a Start Up Zone allowing new entrants to the tank storage sector the opportunity to exhibit at a special introductory rate.

For day three, the ‘Engineers of the Future’ session is all new, and specifically designed to solve the problem of the ageing workforce. StocExpo Europe will invite the highest calibre students from local engineering and technology universities to hear first-hand how a career in tank storage can offer a multitude of benefits.

The dedicated programme on the show floor includes presentations from successful professionals in the industry, designed to inspire a new generation of talent. Budding engineers will then listen to an intensive introduction to the world of tank storage, followed by access to the Recruiter Clinic. This will provide a unique opportunity to find out what recruiters are looking for, enhance their CV and learn invaluable interview techniques.

Alongside these new features, StocExpo will be hosting its widely recognised three-day high level conference programme. Key speakers include Alfons Kuylen, senior safety advisor operations, Gunvor Petroleum Antwerp; Sally Martin, vice president of HSSE for downstream operations, Shell; Christopher Beale, process safety expert, BASF and Jaap Koomen, general manager, Burgan Cape Terminals.

Within the conference programme and all new for 2018 is the Terminal of the Future stream. This will cover digitalisation, the internet of things, drones in action at the terminal and ways to utilise 3D terminal modelling.

The programme will also have a dedicated session on safety, including ways to reduce incidents at the terminal, improving process safety at the terminal and lessons learnt from the chemical industry.

‘Having spent time with our stakeholders understanding what they’re looking to achieve by attending StocExpo Europe, we’re delighted to be addressing these issues,’ says Nick Powell, divisional director at Easyfairs. ‘These include helping to recruit new talent through the Engineers of the Future zone, providing more information on new technologies via the Innovation Showcase and allowing brand new exhibitors to exhibit on the show floor via the Start Up Zone.’

StocExpo Europe will be held in Rotterdam on 20-22nd March. Following day one of the event there will be the 2nd edition of the Global Tank Storage Awards. For more information and to register to exhibit or attend visit www.stocexpo.com.