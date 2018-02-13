Absorbent media for removing PFCs from wastewater

Published:  13 February, 2018

An absorbent media that selectively captures and removes micropollutants such as perfluorinated compounds (PFCs) from wastewater has received a £1.24 million (US$ 1.72 million) grant to accelerate its pilot phase.

Customem, which is based at the Imperial College Innovation Hub in London, was founded in 2015 by Henrik Hagemann and Gabi Santosa. The company’s bio-absorbent granular media (CGM) is optimised to capture and recycle certain challenging micropollutants using standard steel tank processing equipment. This offers significant cost savings over traditional methods such as anion-exchange media and granular activated carbon.

The grant will enable the company to scale up its industrial pilot trials and bring the product to market.

CGM is aimed at commercial airports, petrochemical plants, and military bases where aqueous film-forming foams containing PFCs are used. It can treat the wastewater from such sites as well as helping to deal with legacy contamination. The media can be chemically regenerated using a non-hazardous wash, which means captured waste can be disposed of safely or repurposed.

CGM is designed to drop into existing packed-bed infrastructure used in current activated carbon water treatment systems. This avoids the need to install expensive treatment processes and will augment water recycling and reclamation on local and industrial scales.  

‘We are already undertaking initial testing with a number of companies and organisations including two commercial European airports,’ said CustoMem’s Henrik Hagemann. ‘Following this EC grant we are now ready to upscale and are actively welcoming partners to trial our solution on-site.’

The grant is funded through the Horizon 2020 SME Instrument, part of the European Innovation Council, which provides funding and support for breakthrough ideas with the potential to create new markets or revolutionise existing ones.

Related Articles

  • Operation Florian

Sign up: eMagazine & eNewsletter

The latest issues in your inbox.

Company Profiles

Big Water Flow for Industrial and Municipal Firefighting Applications

Protecting the lives of the public and firefighters while limiting the structural damage caused in large scale fires is our primary mission

We are committed to improving lives and doing business in the right way

We have a unique mix of capability and culture that we refer to as 3M Science and we strive to develop products that improve people’s daily lives in a multitude of ways.

HazSim - Bringing situational HazMat training to life

HazSim, LLC provides innovative simulation training to ensure your team works safely and effectively. HazSim Pro simulation equipment is in use by hundreds of fire departments, training schools, industrial fire teams, and private trainers across the US, Canada and further afield as well as the US Army.

The ultimate in innovation, quality and service

For 60 years Lehavot has been delivering the world’s most advanced fire detection and suppression automatic systems

Advancing rescue technology

The specialist supplier of quality PPE and Rescue Equipment to Emergency Services.

Revolutionizing fire fighting foam technology

The one-stop resource for fire fighting foam concentrates and custom-designed foam suppression systems hardware.

Trust the best, let us be your foam solution

AUXQUIMIA is a Spanish company whose main activity is the design, manufacture and commercialization of firefighting foam concentrates.

Williams Fire & Hazard Control offers a full line of specialized fire response equipment for oil and gas platforms

From storage tanks and pipeline emergencies to offshore platforms and vessels at sea, Williams' response personnel and specialized equipment quickly address adverse fire emergencies.

Foam fights fire

Europe’s foremost fire fighting foam manufacturer has been developing and producing foams since the 1920s.

The leader in truck-mounted hydraulic platforms

Our mission is to provide the best and the safest solution to professionals that work at height.

If you want quality, you want Zico

Since its inception Ziamatic Corp has provided the men and women of the fire service with products designed to make their jobs safer and easier.

The independent alternative

Dafo Fomtec AB is a privately owned company with head office in Stockholm Sweden and manufacturing in Helsingborg in the south of Sweden.

Latest issues

Industrial Fire Journal Q4 2017

Latest issues

Fire and Rescue Q4 2017

eBook of Fire Trade Asia and Middle East 2017

Latest issues

Fire Trade Asia and Middle East 2017

Latest issues

Fire Trade Europe 2017

Calendar