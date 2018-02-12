ATEX-certified torch launched

A new ATEX-certified torch with an auto-dimming feature was launched by Peli at the SICUR safety, security and fire exhibition in Spain in February 2018.

The 3345Z0 torch has ATEX zone 0 (Cat 1) certification and generates up to 267 lumens. It incorporates dual spot and flood beams and is the first torch from Peli to feature auto-dimming, which when activated will adapt the spotlight output based on ambient light or proximity. Meanwhile, flood beam LEDs on the side of the torch can be used simultaneously for reading while illuminating a working area.

The torch has a runtime of 13 hours and includes a battery level indicator and built-in pocket clip.

Also on show on the Peli stand at SICUR were the 9455Z0 RALS portable lighting system for high-risk industries, certified for global use, and the ATEX-certified 3415MZ0 compact work light. This has both spot and flood LEDs, generates over 336 lumens and has a beam distance of 135 metres.