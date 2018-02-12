Seoul Fire Department takes on turntable ladder

The world’s highest turntable ladder has gone into service with Seoul City Fire Department.

The South Korean capital is the first fire department in the Asia Pacific to acquire the Magirus M68L, which has a working height of 68m. This makes it ideal for use in Seoul with its high density of high-rise buildings.

The Seoul Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Management Headquarters selected the Magirus M68L to meet the city’s specific firefighting and human rescue challenges, including an increase in high-rise construction and traffic volumes.

The ladder is mounted on an Iveco Trakker AD 410T45 8x4 with a four-axle chassis and does not require an additional permit to operate on Seoul’s streets. Once at the site of an incident, it can be set up rapidly using the XLL Vario jacking system. Specially designed supports provide stability even on slopes and slippery surfaces.

The M68L officially went into service on 17 January 2018 with a formal ceremony at the Songpa District fire station, where it will be stationed.