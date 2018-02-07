Versatile fire hydrant

A new fire hydrant features an extra port for non-fire related applications.

The Jones Triton J-4048 is a domed wet barrel fire hydrant with a difference. Its dome features an extra port that enables the hydrant to be used for other applications such as construction water access and installation of pressure sensors.

In the event of an emergency, the horizontal hydrant nozzles nevertheless remain fully accessible to the fire department or utility, even when the dome port is being used.

This new dome top feature is also available as an option with Mueller Water Products’ J-4065 model.