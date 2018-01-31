Response to active shooter incidents

Published:  31 January, 2018

NFPA fast tracks a new standard as a result of rise in active shooter and hostile events

A rise in active shooter incidents and the escalating impact of hostile events has prompted the National Fire Protection Association to process NFPA 3000, Standard for Preparedness and Response to Active Shooter and/or Hostile Events as a provisional standard, which means it would be available for use around April, 2018.

Around 31% of all public mass shootings take place in the US, a country with 5% of the world's population.

The standard provides the minimum criteria for the level of competence required for responders organising, managing, and sustaining an active shooter and/or hostile event preparedness and response program based on the authority having jurisdiction’s  function and assessed level of risk.

It will include a review of the laws, regulations, consensus standards and guidance documents, in addition to guidance for risk assessment, training materials, active shooter response planning, resource management, staffing and training. It will apply to any community, AHJ, facility, and member of any organisation who responds to or prepares for active shooter and/or hostile events.

This marks only the second time in NFPA’s 121-year history that provisional standard status has been authorised by the NFPA Standards Council.

”Hostile events are happening with greater frequency and ferocity today. It’s critical that we take steps to protect people from this increasing threat,” NFPA President Jim Pauley said. “By employing the unified response outlined in NFPA 3000, first responders, facility managers, hospital officials, and community members can minimise risk before, during and after these devastating incidents.” Pauley added, “We were clearly hearing the need for such a standard from those on the frontlines. Through this process, we are able to respond quickly to provide a critical body of knowledge to those who are faced with such horrendous events, ultimately making them and the public safer.”

NFPA 3000 is currently open for comment until February 23. For more information visit: https://www.nfpa.org/codes-and-standards/all-codes-and-standards/list-of-codes-and-standards/detail?code=3000

Images: emergency response personnel stage an active shooter exercise in Manhattan's Lower East Side in November 22, 2015. (Photos by a katz / Shutterstock)

