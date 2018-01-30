Science Applied to Life

3M is a science-based technology company committed to improving lives and doing business in the right way.

We have a unique mix of capability and culture that we refer to as 3M Science and we strive to develop products that improve people’s daily lives in a multitude of ways. With over 55,000 products and technologies, 3M Science can be found in your home, in your office, at the hospital, at the dentist, in your phone, in your PC, in your car. You’ll find it on roads, trains and airplanes, and it’s helping to connect you with your energy and with the outside world.

One such example is 3M™ Novec™ 1230 Fire Protection Fluid.

3M Novec 1230 Fire Protection Fluid is a next-generation synthetic clean agent, designed to balance concerns for human safety, performance and the environment. Mainly used in fixed extinguishing systems for the protection of critical assets in enclosed areas. It has a very fast extinguishing time, is electrically non-conductive and leaves no residue. This makes it ideal for applications where it’s important to maintain the operation of electronic equipment during and after system discharge to prevent damage to valuable and critical assets. Novec 1230 fluid provides the largest margin of safety relative to all other clean agents, making it the ideal solution for occupied spaces.

3M Novec 1230 Fire Protection Fluid works in the most challenging settings, including data centres, control rooms, museums and more, to help protect your assets and people. This fire extinguishing clean agent supports operational continuity in the case of a fire and helps minimise downtime for recovery and cleanup. Plus it is non-ozone-depleting, has a global warming potential (GWP) of less than 1 and a short atmospheric life, and is not targeted for the hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) phase-down, making it an ideal long-term choice for the planet and for business.

When you specify a fire protection system, your choices can determine whether a person, valuable asset or even an entire business survives a fire. An effective waterless fire suppression system supports business continuity with minimal downtime. Using water-based fire suppression, on the other hand, can damage electronics and result in extensive remediation and possibly the permanent loss of data or goods.

Not all clean agent fire suppression systems are the same, however. High GWP hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) like FM-200® and ECARO-25® have been targeted for production phase-down under the F-Gas Regulations for some time in Europe. The Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol in October 2016 created more momentum to this phase-down of HFC production and consumption. Your choice of a gaseous fire suppression clean agent can affect the world.

Novec 1230 Fire Protection Fluid shows how our commitment to using science to improve life can result in amazing breakthroughs. Stored as a liquid, it becomes a gas upon discharge, racing through affected spaces and quickly extinguishing fires by removing heat — without harming people or causing water damage.

When you specify a fire suppression system based on 3M™ Novec™ 1230 Fire Protection Fluid, you are choosing the most advanced fire suppression science available, designed to deliver performance and a large margin of safety without harming the environment.

For more information visit our website: www.3m.co.uk/novec1230