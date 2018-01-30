Science Applied to Life

Published:  30 January, 2018

3M is a science-based technology company committed to improving lives and doing business in the right way.

We have a unique mix of capability and culture that we refer to as 3M Science and we strive to develop products that improve people’s daily lives in a multitude of ways.  With over 55,000 products and technologies, 3M Science can be found in your home, in your office, at the hospital, at the dentist, in your phone, in your PC, in your car.  You’ll find it on roads, trains and airplanes, and it’s helping to connect you with your energy and with the outside world.

One such example is 3M™ Novec™ 1230 Fire Protection Fluid.

3M Novec 1230 Fire Protection Fluid is a next-generation synthetic clean agent, designed to balance concerns for human safety, performance and the environment.  Mainly used in fixed extinguishing systems for the protection of critical assets in enclosed areas. It has a very fast extinguishing time, is electrically non-conductive and leaves no residue. This makes it ideal for applications where it’s important to maintain the operation of electronic equipment during and after system discharge to prevent damage to valuable and critical assets. Novec 1230 fluid provides the largest margin of safety relative to all other clean agents, making it the ideal solution for occupied spaces.

3M Novec 1230 Fire Protection Fluid works in the most challenging settings, including data centres, control rooms, museums and more, to help protect your assets and people. This fire extinguishing clean agent supports operational continuity in the case of a fire and helps minimise downtime for recovery and cleanup. Plus it is non-ozone-depleting, has a global warming potential (GWP) of less than 1 and a short atmospheric life, and is not targeted for the hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) phase-down, making it an ideal long-term choice for the planet and for business.

When you specify a fire protection system, your choices can determine whether a person, valuable asset or even an entire business survives a fire. An effective waterless fire suppression system supports business continuity with minimal downtime. Using water-based fire suppression, on the other hand, can damage electronics and result in extensive remediation and possibly the permanent loss of data or goods.

Not all clean agent fire suppression systems are the same, however. High GWP hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) like FM-200® and ECARO-25® have been targeted for production phase-down under the F-Gas Regulations for some time in Europe. The Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol in October 2016 created more momentum to this phase-down of HFC production and consumption. Your choice of a gaseous fire suppression clean agent can affect the world.

Novec 1230 Fire Protection Fluid shows how our commitment to using science to improve life can result in amazing breakthroughs. Stored as a liquid, it becomes a gas upon discharge, racing through affected spaces and quickly extinguishing fires by removing heat — without harming people or causing water damage.

When you specify a fire suppression system based on 3M™ Novec™ 1230 Fire Protection Fluid, you are choosing the most advanced fire suppression science available, designed to deliver performance and a large margin of safety without harming the environment. 

For more information visit our website: www.3m.co.uk/novec1230

Related Articles

  • Operation Florian

Sign up: eMagazine & eNewsletter

The latest issues in your inbox.

Company Profiles

We are committed to improving lives and doing business in the right way

We have a unique mix of capability and culture that we refer to as 3M Science and we strive to develop products that improve people’s daily lives in a multitude of ways.

HazSim - Bringing situational HazMat training to life

HazSim, LLC provides innovative simulation training to ensure your team works safely and effectively. HazSim Pro simulation equipment is in use by hundreds of fire departments, training schools, industrial fire teams, and private trainers across the US, Canada and further afield as well as the US Army.

The ultimate in innovation, quality and service

For 60 years Lehavot has been delivering the world’s most advanced fire detection and suppression automatic systems

Advancing rescue technology

The specialist supplier of quality PPE and Rescue Equipment to Emergency Services.

Revolutionizing fire fighting foam technology

The one-stop resource for fire fighting foam concentrates and custom-designed foam suppression systems hardware.

Trust the best, let us be your foam solution

AUXQUIMIA is a Spanish company whose main activity is the design, manufacture and commercialization of firefighting foam concentrates.

Williams Fire & Hazard Control offers a full line of specialized fire response equipment for oil and gas platforms

From storage tanks and pipeline emergencies to offshore platforms and vessels at sea, Williams' response personnel and specialized equipment quickly address adverse fire emergencies.

Foam fights fire

Europe’s foremost fire fighting foam manufacturer has been developing and producing foams since the 1920s.

The leader in truck-mounted hydraulic platforms

Our mission is to provide the best and the safest solution to professionals that work at height.

If you want quality, you want Zico

Since its inception Ziamatic Corp has provided the men and women of the fire service with products designed to make their jobs safer and easier.

The independent alternative

Dafo Fomtec AB is a privately owned company with head office in Stockholm Sweden and manufacturing in Helsingborg in the south of Sweden.

Latest issues

Industrial Fire Journal Q4 2017

Latest issues

Fire and Rescue Q4 2017

eBook of Fire Trade Asia and Middle East 2017

Latest issues

Fire Trade Asia and Middle East 2017

Latest issues

Fire Trade Europe 2017

Calendar