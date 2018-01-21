Line of fire pumps launched at Intersec

Published:  22 January, 2018

Armstrong has introduced a new line of fire pumps at this year's Intersec in Dubai.

Armstrong’s marketing manager Steven Baird commented: ‘The new Armstrong Fireset Horizontal Split Case (HSC) fire pumps offer superior flow performance and incorporate features for ease of installation and maintenance. The new product line caters for a wider range of applications than ever before, taking the maximum flow range up to 3,785 lpm (4,000 US gpm). Compatible with both electric motors (50Hz and 60Hz) and diesel engine-drivers, the range includes entirely new pump models, and pump impellers have been precision-engineered across the entire Armstrong Fireset product range to optimise performance in terms of both flow and head.’

Armstrong Fireset pumps feature double suction design to improve the level of operating performance.

‘Designed for maximum flexibility and ease of installation, the compact dimensions of these new pumps save space in the mechanical room and enable them to be installed and maintained more quickly and easily in confined areas. With both right and left-hand configurations available (with electric-driven pumps), a standard design provides greater flexibility to suit piping configurations and, as the suction and discharge centrelines are fully aligned, piping can be completed prior to pump delivery. All Armstrong pump models are designed with dynamically balanced impellers for outstanding durability,’ Armstrong commented.

 The new Fireset pump models also incorporate standard common parts (for example standard packing and glands) for fast and cost-effective routine maintenance throughout their lifecycles.

Solutions for fire safety have been a key focus for Armstrong since 1975. The company’s service to the industry includes memberships with AFSA, NFPA and LPCB (UK) as well as participation in numerous committees and boards. Armstrong solutions, including integrated fire pump packages, FirePak, and Fireset ranges, carry certification from bodies such as UL, FM and ULC and LPC, and are supported around the world through a network of over 140 representatives.

  Official INTERSEC 2018 Podcasts 

    Hemming Fire is the Official Podcast Partner to INTERSEC 2018

    INTERSEC PODCAST IS NOW LIVE!

    HemmingFire.com – incorporating global magazines Fire & Rescue and Industrial Fire Journal plus the FireTrade Europe and FireTrade Asia & Middle East directories – are delighted to share with you the FIRST OFFICIAL podcast for INTERSEC 2018, sponsored by Fomtec.

    Talking Intersec 18 sponsored by Fomtec

    Looking ahead to Intersec 18 in Dubai in January, this podcast talks to the event organiser Andreas Rex about what to expect and how it has grown over the years, and also talks about the industry developments with Fomtec's MD John Ottesen.

    On top of that, the editor of Industrial Fire Journal, Jose Sanchez, gives his views about the exhibition and conference.

    Dafo Fomtec AB is a privately owned company with its head office in Stockholm Tyresö Sweden and manufacturing in Helsingborg in the south of Sweden. They have a commitment to provide high quality and innovative products to the professional fire protection market that is demonstrated by a constant focus on product development and quality assurance.

  Networking in Dubai 

    INDUSTRY INTERVIEW After a long career in senior management for some of the world's largest fire multinationals David Adkins embarked on a new venture two years ago as MD of UK-based Firetec Systems (FSL). During Intersec Dubai he spoke with Jose Sanchez de Muniain about the challenges of expanding into the Middle East.

  Gulf region's US$1.2 billion fire safety systems market to grow 14.4 per cent up to 2018 

    EVENT PREVIEW: Greater risk awareness coupled with continued construction growth is driving demand for the GCC's fire prevention and protection industries, as more than 350 fire safety and rescue companies gear up with their latest solutions and fire suppression technologies at Intersec 2015.

  Lightweight firefighter motorcycle suit launched at Intersec Dubai 

    The new kit meets EN 469: 2005 and has been designed for hot climates.

  International Water Mist Association (IWMA) - 'Fire Protection with Water Mist'  

    The International Watermist Association will be hosting a half-day seminar on "Fire Protection with Water Mist" on 19th January 2014 at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre / Sharjah Meeting Room D (1st Level of Exhibition Hall 6). 

  • Operation Florian

