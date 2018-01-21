Line of fire pumps launched at Intersec

Armstrong has introduced a new line of fire pumps at this year's Intersec in Dubai.

Armstrong’s marketing manager Steven Baird commented: ‘The new Armstrong Fireset Horizontal Split Case (HSC) fire pumps offer superior flow performance and incorporate features for ease of installation and maintenance. The new product line caters for a wider range of applications than ever before, taking the maximum flow range up to 3,785 lpm (4,000 US gpm). Compatible with both electric motors (50Hz and 60Hz) and diesel engine-drivers, the range includes entirely new pump models, and pump impellers have been precision-engineered across the entire Armstrong Fireset product range to optimise performance in terms of both flow and head.’

Armstrong Fireset pumps feature double suction design to improve the level of operating performance.

‘Designed for maximum flexibility and ease of installation, the compact dimensions of these new pumps save space in the mechanical room and enable them to be installed and maintained more quickly and easily in confined areas. With both right and left-hand configurations available (with electric-driven pumps), a standard design provides greater flexibility to suit piping configurations and, as the suction and discharge centrelines are fully aligned, piping can be completed prior to pump delivery. All Armstrong pump models are designed with dynamically balanced impellers for outstanding durability,’ Armstrong commented.

The new Fireset pump models also incorporate standard common parts (for example standard packing and glands) for fast and cost-effective routine maintenance throughout their lifecycles.

Solutions for fire safety have been a key focus for Armstrong since 1975. The company’s service to the industry includes memberships with AFSA, NFPA and LPCB (UK) as well as participation in numerous committees and boards. Armstrong solutions, including integrated fire pump packages, FirePak, and Fireset ranges, carry certification from bodies such as UL, FM and ULC and LPC, and are supported around the world through a network of over 140 representatives.