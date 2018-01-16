Cordless power to the rescue

Holmatro launches its next generation of Evo 3 cordless rescue tools with battery-powered cutters, spreaders, combi tools and rams.

According to the manufacturer, compared to the previous range the new tools offer more speed when subjected to high loads, but with the same force.

On the outside the Evo 3 tools may look the same as their predecessors but a number of features have been added to the inside. These include a brushless motor; a direct-drive pump without gear transmission between motor and pump; an electronic speed control to keep the tool speed at a constant maximum level; and a sealed circuit board cast in resin. This is in addition to the tools’ IP 54 protection rate against dust and splashing water.