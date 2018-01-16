New Chief Fire Officer for Devon & Somerset

Glenn Askew will focus on reform and modernisation with the aim of providing the most efficient and effective fire and rescue service possible to the communities of Devon and Somerset in the UK.

Having started his fire service career with Cornwall County Fire Brigade in 1990, Askew moved to the former Devon Fire and Rescue Service in 1993, which later joined with Somerset Fire & Rescue Service in 2007 to form Devon & Somerset Fire & Rescue Service. Glenn has held senior leadership roles in both Devon and Somerset and considers himself passionate about all things West Country.

‘It is a tremendous honour to serve the communities of Somerset and Devon as their Chief Fire Officer,’ said Glenn. ‘I will do everything I can to ensure we work together to deliver the most efficient and effective service for the benefit of the community. By understanding the changing needs of the communities we serve, seeking to be a progressive and innovative organisation and also recognising that we have limited funds to spend, I believe we can modernise and reform the service to protect life and save life.’

Askew introduced organisational development into the service to seek new and improved ways of working and has always championed the preventative approach to dealing with community risk.

Askew has also been a champion of improving diversity and inclusion within the Service and was a key contributor to the recent recruitment campaign which resulted in over thirty percent of new whole-time recruits being female. Glenn confirmed that it is his personal goal for the service to represent the communities it serves in all aspects. ‘We will continue to reach out to all members of our society to demonstrate that Devon & Somerset Fire & Rescue Service would not only offer a positive place for them to work, but that we also welcome their contribution as we seek to reform and modernise.’

Askew will be supported by Assistant Chief Fire Officers Alex Hanson and Pete Bond and the Executive Team.