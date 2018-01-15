First fire simulator launched on bus

Fire brigades from all over Switzerland are now able to train with XVR Simulation as a result of a very new hybrid training concept in a bus.

Conet GmbH, one of the providers of firefighting software in Switzerland, has developed a hybrid of a mobile and fixed XVR Simulation Centre.

The bus was first presented at the Suissepublic firefighting trade fair in June this year and received much interest. Since that time, the Swiss fire service has been quick to take up on the training on the bus.



Prior to the actual training in the mobile suite, a preliminary meeting is scheduled in which the time schedule and group formation are determined. The customer or trainer can select the exercises that are suitable for his organisation from a catalogue of approximately 20 different scenarios, varying from a ‘small kitchen fire’ to a ‘major chemical event’.



The bus facilitates both individual and group training, and it features equipped three suites, each with a large screen monitor, joystick and video recording. The bus can also be expanded with an outer tent, enabling extra workspace. During team training, each participant has his or her own role in the incident. Just like normal XVR exercises, everything is being supervised by an instructor who also has a designated suite on the bus. The participants communicate via their radios and thus issue their orders or report the situation at the front.