Call for Papers for IWMC 2018 has been released

Published:  15 January, 2018

The 18th International Water Mist Conference (IWMC) will take place in London, UK, on 19 and 20 September 2018 at the Grange City Hotel.

The call for papers was released for which the abstract deadline is 16 April. The speakers will be notified by 15 May about acceptance. The final versions of the presentations will be due on 15 August.

To standardise the abstracts and to make sure that all necessary details are included those wishing to submit a paper are kindly asked to use the specially developed template.

Also: From today onwards, sponsors can book table tops for the exhibition which will run alongside the conference.

Bettina McDowell, IWMA general manager, said: ‘The Call for Papers, the abstract template as well as the sponsorship application forms can all be downloaded from the IWMA webpage or obtained from the IWMA head office in Hamburg.’

