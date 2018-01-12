International Tall Building Fire Safety Conference will focus on ‘Grenfell’ Issues

Published:  12 January, 2018

The 5th International Tall Building Fire Safety Conference will take place on 19–21 June 2018 at Excel, London alongside the FIREX International Exhibition, and will focus on the Grenfell tragedy.

The tragedy at Grenfell Tower, along with several other similar fires in Tall Buildings around the World has highlighted the need for a review of fire safety practice, engineering, and risk management. The rate and complexity of Tall Building construction are increasing, and cities will house many more people in Tall Buildings.

Day 1 will consider the design and fire engineering in tall buildings; day 2, management and insurance of fire risk in tall buildings; while the last day will consider firefighting in tall buildings. With Early Bird rates available, anybody interested in attending is advised to book now as space will be limited.

  • Speakers already confirmed for the conference include:
  • Justin Francis (Australia), discussing his Winston Churchill Fellowship studies into Tall Building Evacuation. Justin travelled to eleven countries to examine current best practice.
  • Merlyn Forrer (UK) will detail his research and studies into ETICS (external thermal Insulating cladding systems) and fire performance tests.
  • Curtis Massey (US), detail current best practice regarding high-rise firefighting.
  • Stewart Kidd (UK) will give a status update on Tall Building construction fire safety issues.

Conference Director Russ Timpson commented, ‘This is a timely opportunity to get the global fire safety community together and discuss a ‘way forward’ for tall building fire safety. FIREX provides a great platform to encourage people to travel to London and take part. With a great line up of world-class speakers, this should be a seminal event for those concerned with learning lessons from Grenfell and other recent tall building fires.’

All delegate will also get VIP access to FIREX and associated exhibitions.

More details of Tall Buildings Conference can be found here.

