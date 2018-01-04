First accredited HRET course outside US launched

The UK HRET User Group, sponsored by Terberg DTS and Oshkosh, has announced that it has gained the Skills for Justice (SJ) accreditation for its HRET (High Reach Extendable Turret) Operator and HRET Instructor courses. International fire and rescue organisations can now sign up for the only accredited HRET Course outside the US.

The UK HRET User Group was established in 2016 and consists of members from Birmingham, Cardiff, Liverpool and Manchester Airports. The objectives of the group are to accredit, promote and standardise ‘best practise’ in the operational use of all types of HRET technology, within high-risk environments. This involves the use of HRET in various application areas such as water and foam delivery, dual -agent attack, ventilation, aircraft-skin-piercing techniques, aircraft-internal firefighting, elevated water supply and the use of colour and thermal imaging cameras.

The HRET course content has evolved from members attending Dallas Fort Worth Fire Training Research Center (Texas, US) where they studied of FAA research and guidance. All members also have several years of HRET operational experience and have carried out practical HRET workshops involving salvaged aircraft.

By working with SFJ Awards, an organisation that can provide qualifications in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, fire services can develop and implement learning programmes that adhere to a recognised quality assurance process. This results in a quality tailored training programme that remains the intellectual property of the organisation that has developed it, as well as providing increased confidence in the learning programme and ensuring learners have the right skills to do their jobs with proficiency. This is the only accredited HRET course outside the US.

The HRET User Group meets on a regular basis and welcome interest from all user in the UK and Overseas using all makes of HRET technology. The HRET User Group will shortly be announcing an official launch event in 2018 for its courses.