Industrial Fire Journal Winter 2017 has been published
Published: 11 December, 2017
The market-leading international publication covering response and fire protection for high-risk industry is available to read online.
Contents include:
- A new record-breaking pump package that is making the jump from sea to land
- Exclusive report from the UK's first airport to use cutting extinguishing technology
- Highlights of the Foam Summit, Budapest, Hungary
- Protecting the 'fairy city of the heart'
- Review of the International Water Mist Conference in Rome.
Next issue will focus on:
- Foams for special applications
- Storage tanks: fixed and mobile systems and equipment for preventing and responding to storage tank fires
- Protection of data centres
- Vehicles for industrial emergency response
- Passive fire protection
- Pumps, controllers and proportioners
- Hazmat and decontamination.
Bonus magazine distribution: NFPA Conference & Expo, Las Vegas (US); FDIC Indianapolis (US).
Copy deadline: 19 February 2018
If you wish to discuss a submission, or you have a suggestion for an article, email the editor, j.sanchez@hgluk.com