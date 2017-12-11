Industrial Fire Journal Winter 2017 has been published

Published:  11 December, 2017

The market-leading international publication covering response and fire protection for high-risk industry is available to read online.

Contents include:

  • A new record-breaking pump package that is making the jump from sea to land
  • Exclusive report from the UK's first airport to use cutting extinguishing technology
  • Highlights of the Foam Summit, Budapest, Hungary
  • Protecting the 'fairy city of the heart'
  • Review of the International Water Mist Conference in Rome.

Next issue will focus on: 

  • Foams for special applications
  • Storage tanks: fixed and mobile systems and equipment for preventing and responding to storage tank fires
  • Protection of data centres
  • Vehicles for industrial emergency response
  • Passive fire protection
  • Pumps, controllers and proportioners
  • Hazmat and decontamination.

Bonus magazine distribution: NFPA Conference & Expo, Las Vegas (US); FDIC Indianapolis (US).

Copy deadline: 19 February 2018

If you wish to discuss a submission, or you have a suggestion for an article, email the editor, j.sanchez@hgluk.com

Click on image to read.

