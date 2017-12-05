Participate in the Salvation Army's Trek China

The Salvation Army is inviting firefighters to take part in the Trek China taking place from 18 October until 5 November 2018.

The aim is to raise funds for the emergency response division of the Salvation Army. Many will be familiar with the sight of a Salvation Army response vehicle at the scene of major incidents, where trained volunteers dispense on-site refreshments and emotional support to both emergency services personnel and people who have been affected by the incident.

They attend between 170-200 call outs per year, including in recent months:

Finsbury Park Attack

Grenfell Tower fire

Manchester Attack

Flooding in South East and South West Britain

Just GBP£18 (US£24.00) helps them restock their vehicles with 1000 cups; GBP£300 (US$400.00) can help fund the purchase of 50 emergency blankets to help shield victims from the cold; GBP£500 (US$670) can help towards a replacement of a hot water urn; GBP£800 ($US 1,000) can help restock a vehicle - that can support up to 1500 people

A new vehicle can cost up to a staggering GBP£60,000 ($US 80,000) to replace.

In addition to this fleet of purpose-built mobile units, The Salvation Army also has resources of property, which can be used as a place of safety for those who have been evacuated from their homes.

To raise funds for this service, The Salvation Army is organising a trek along one of the Seven Wonders of the World in an incredible experience that will stay with you for a lifetime. You will also have an opportunity to leave your mark in history by helping to rebuild the Great Wall.

If you have a passion for history and a sense of adventure, then this trek will provide the opportunity to discover China’s hidden charms, astounding cultural past, and traditions.

Participants will be joining a team of like-minded individuals as they take on a five-day trek of the Great Wall enjoying breath-taking views over the Yanshan mountains, picturesque watchtowers and a hike towards Heaven’s Ladder. At the end of the Trek, participants have the opportunity to explore the Forbidden City and Beijing.

The Salvation Army’s dedicated team will support participants through every stage of the journey. As well as ensuring, that every team member will be as prepared as possible for training and fundraising. Attendees will be provided with:

A pack full of fundraising and training advice

Fundraising materials

Regular advice and moral support from a dedicated member of the team

A pre-event get-together, to find out more about the challenge, swap training, and fundraising tips and for meeting fellow trekkers.

A #TrekChina t-shirt Participants can choose to support either their local Salvation Army Emergency Response Service, or the nationwide service, which will direct funds to those areas where they are most needed.

The Salvation Army is also offering a discount of £50 off the registration fee to any emergency service personnel, their friends and family who sign up before 31 January 2018 using the code FIRE50.

For more information and details of how to book, please go to www.salvationarmy.org.uk/trek-china or contact challenge@salvationarmy.org.uk.