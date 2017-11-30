Electrical accessory organiser for firefighters

Ziamatic Corp (Zico) has developed a new way to keep electrical accessories organised and transportable. The new Cord & Adapter Holder, Model QM-CADH was developed especially for use onboard fire apparatus and ambulances.

The Cord & Adapter Holder secures electrical cord, adapters, and pigtails inside the compartment and keeps them organized and easy to locate on the scene. A sturdy, hook and loop style carrying strap frees up the firefighter’s hands by allowing the holder to be attached to a turnout coat, belt, or other equipment such as a box fan or portable scene light.



‘We’re always looking for ways to make the job a little easier,’ said Michael Ziaylek, President of Ziamatic Corp. ‘We found a lot of departments just kept their pigtails tangled in a pile somewhere, which can be problematic. Or that they’d be sending someone back to the truck two or three times to grab a different adapter or another extension cord. Model QM-CADH solves both of those issues.’



Constructed of heavy-duty nylon and flexible elastic, each QM-CADH can store up to three adapters, up to three 25’ lengths of 12-gauge cord, and a large selection of pigtails.