Contributions sought for Fire and Rescue Q1, 2018

What is coming up in F&R Q1, and how can you contribute? The deadline for the next issue is on January 26, 2018.

Features

Confined space rescue - F&R reports on the latest incident case studies and equipment for this highly specialised type of rescue.

Hazmat and decontamination - initiatives and tools for enabling fast and effective operations.

Events report - highlights of the Airport Fire Officers Association’s (AFOA) annual conference. Plus a preview of the new international event eRIC in The Netherlands.

International fire training - F&R highlights the profiles of training instructors from all over the world.

ARFF - Amsterdam Airport Schiphol Fire Service in focus, plus new strategies and simulators for ARFF training. Plus, an update of developments in HRET technology and new ways of thinking.

PPV and ventilation - new strategies for ventilation - and we discuss the latest ventilation research.

Foams, powders, and gels - the latest launches, and market news from all over the world.

Firefighting vehicles - environmentally-friendly fire trucks/vans/ cars, plus deliveries, accessory launches and trends for 2018.

Portable gas detection - firefighters use both single gas and multi-gas monitors for personal monitoring and portable safety applications providing protection against a wide range of industrial gas hazards. Models vary by size and complexity depending on the number and type of gas sensors used, display and certification.

PPE focus – Update on the developments in occupational hygiene research and new ways of decontaminating fire kit.

Rescue – New techniques and developments in vehicle extrication. Plus, the second instalment of our new rescue comment.

Wildland firefighting – A new international project has found a holistic solution for fighting wild fires by using sensors and drones. A

Node technology – Firefighters in the US are starting to use node and sensing technology during structural fires to create better situational awareness.

Bonus magazine distribution: FDIC Indianapolis (US) eRIC (The Netherlands).

Editorial guidelines:

DEADLINE: JAN 26, 2018

We are open to suggestions if your topic of interest is not on the list, or should you wish to submit an article.

To submit editorial for Fire and Rescue please send in word or text documents accompanied by a separate selection of pictures in high resolution (300 dpi/1mb). For large file transfer, use www.wetransfer.com.

For by-lined articles please send a headshot (high res) and a small bio (150 words).

Every editorial is published on its merit for the readers and at the discretion of the editor.

The editor, Ann-Marie Knegt can be contacted on am.knegt@hgluk.com, 0044 (0) 1935 374001.

To advertise contact Kelly Francis on k.francis@hgluk.com, 0044 (0)2079734666,