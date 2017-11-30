F&R Q4, 2017 has been published

Published:  30 November, 2017

Fire and Rescue Q4, 2017 is out. 

In this issue, you can read about the following topics:

  • Safety at the Red Bull Air Race

Falck is responsible for securing event safety at the Red Bull Air Race. F&R went along to see how this was achieved.

  • High volume pump exercise

Setting up a complex water-relay system to deal with contaminated run-off from a 25m-diameter tank’s bund was part of the unusual scenario of a training exercise that took place recently at the Dorset and Wiltshire FRS Training Centre.

  • The evolution of nozzles

One of the pioneers of the modern firefighting nozzle candidly discusses the state of nozzle technology and the opportunities and barriers for design in the coming years.

  • Training: human factors

Why and how human factors should take a prominent role in risk-management training for aircraft rescue and firefighting.

  • Outfitting Schiphol

Schiphol Airport has awarded a massive contract for 18 crash tenders.

 

  • Evolution of TICS

The thermal imaging camera might be the single most game-changing piece of technology to enter the modern firefighter’s arsenal, but is it being used to its full potential?

 

  • Grenfell Tower

The Grenfell Tower Fire in London earlier this year gave rise to some troubling questions regarding the UK’s fire safety regime.

 

  • Wildfire drones

The US Department of the Interior is demonstrating the huge potential of unmanned aircraft systems to assist firefighters with wildfire suppression.

  • Legacy contamination

A vehicle decontamination protocol has been devised for fire brigades that want to ensure their firefighting vehicles are free of legacy contamination from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in aqueous film-forming foam.

 

  • Testing fluorine-free foams

With ongoing concerns about aqueous film-forming foams, F&R looks at the trends, performance, and outlook for fluorine-free foams as a viable alternative in firefighting systems.

  • BA: the mechanics of breathing

An explanation of the mechanics of respiration and the techniques firefighters can employ when using breathing apparatus to maximise their respiratory efficiency.

 

  • PPE: body monitoring

Real-time monitoring of heat strain in firefighters is now possible through new wearable technology.

  • Rescue: dash replacements

Our new rescue columnist David Dalrymple discusses dash displacement in modern vehicles. He urges rescuers to adopt a new mindset and review current and emerging tool evolutions.

  • Ice rescue: tools and techniques

It is vital that rescue personnel have the right tools for the job, not just for the victims but also for their own safety.

  • Drone attack

F&R explores the potential for a major air accident to occur because of a drone strike on an aircraft.

 

