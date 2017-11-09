Amsterdam Schiphol Airport places order for 18 Panthers

The Royal Schiphol Group has placed an order for 18 new ARFF vehicles from Rosenbauer to improve the effectiveness of its airport fire services ahead of major work to expand the capacity of its airports.

Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Lelystad airports in The Netherlands are all set to receive new firefighting vehicles after airport operator Royal Schiphol Group placed an order with international fire service equipment outfitter Rosenbauer for 18 new ARFF vehicles. Each of the new vehicles will be equipped with 16.5m Stinger high-reach extendable turrets and high-end on-board extinguishing equipment.



Amsterdam airport is set to receive 13 Rosenbauer Panther 8x8 ARFF vehicles. Three Panther 6x6 ARFF vehicles are on their way to Rotterdam, while Lelystad will receive two new Panther 6x6 ARFF vehicles.



The placement of this order is part of the Schiphol Group’s efforts to equip itself for the further growth of these three airports by significantly increasing the effectiveness of its airport fire services. Rotterdam will in future meet the fire safety requirements of an ICAO and EASA Category 8 airport, while Lelystad will meet Category 7 standards with the new vehicles.



Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (ICAO Cat 10) is already one of the world’s largest aviation hubs and has a surface area of 2.8 hectares. The airport welcomes 63 million passengers a year, and in 2016 recorded 479,000 aircraft movements. It serves 322 destinations and handles around 3,000 aircraft of ICAO Category 10, which includes Airbus A380 and Boeing 747-800.

Work is currently underway to improve the infrastructure at this already busy airport. This includes a new terminal building, which is expected to increase capacity by 14 million passengers per year from 2023.



The 13 new firefighting vehicles destined for Amsterdam Airport Schiphol are identical Panther 8x8 appliances. They are all equipped with Rosenbauer’s Stinger HRETs. They were chosen following an international selection process that included a strong emphasis on environmental performance, as the Schiphol Group aims to achieve zero-waste status for its airports by 2030. In addition, the group wants to see Amsterdam Airport become the most sustainable in the world.



Also important in the decision to award the order to Rosenbauer were the vehicles' technical concept and price-performance ratio. ‘These vehicles are state-of-the-art in terms of technology, safety, and ease of use, and, equipped with numerous special options, they are perfectly adapted to the conditions at Amsterdam Airport,’ says Steve John, area sales manager at Rosenbauer. 'Also of great importance to the customer was the lowest possible maintenance and service costs over the entire product life cycle.’

The new vehicles can reach a top speed of 140 km/h and have special wide tyres. In conjunction with a central tyre pressure control system, this provides greater traction, especially on unpaved terrain.



The vehicles also afford improved protection to the fire crews via the ECE R29/3 crash-tested cabs. And drivers are supported by state-of-the-art electronics (EBS, ADM, DWD) and a high-performance airport navigation system (EMEREC DEVS).

The vehicles' extinguishing technology's key components include a high-end pump unit with an electronically-controlled around-the-pump foam proportioning system, an additional dry powder unit, two roof turrets, and an extinguishing lance (piercing tool). The main and bumper turrets can be operated with maximum power during driving, while the extinguishing lance can pierce an aircraft wall to deliver water directly into the cabin.



The HRET, turret and piercing tool are operated via joysticks from the Panther cockpit. Images from both colour and thermal imaging cameras show on a display where the operators are aiming with the turret and extinguishing jet, and where they are deploying the piercing tool.