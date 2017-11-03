Over 40 million fire extinguishers recalled in US and Canada

Massive product recall of Kidde extinguishers follows numerous cases of limited or failed activation.

The recall announcement of 2 November reports that the affected fire extinguishers can become clogged or require excessive force to discharge and can fail to activate during a fire emergency. In addition, the nozzle can detach with enough force to pose an impact hazard.

Two styles of extinguisher are affected: plastic handle fire extinguishers and push-button Pindicator fire extinguishers.

The recall affects 134 plastic-handle fire extinguishers models that were sold in red, white and silver, and are rated either ABC or BC. These were manufactured between January 1973 and August this year, with some models having already been recalled in 2009 and 2015.

Eight models of push-button Pindicator fire extinguishers that were sold primarily for kitchen and personal watercraft applications are also affected. These fire extinguishers were manufactured between August 1995 and September 2017.

According to the recall notice by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, in the US Kidde has received approximately 391 reports of limited or failed activation or nozzle detachment, including one fatality, approximately 16 injuries, including smoke inhalation and minor burns, and approximately 91 reports of property damage. The fatality took place in 2014 when, following a crash, a car burst into flames and emergency responders could not get the recalled Kidde fire extinguisher to work.

In Canada the company has received two reports of limited or failed activation, of which one involved property damage. No reports of consumer injuries have been received in Canada related to the use of the extinguishers.

The extinguishers, which were manufactured in the US and Mexico, were sold at Menards, Montgomery Ward, Sears, The Home Depot, Walmart and other department, home and hardware stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, ShopKidde.com and other online retailers. They were also sold with commercial trucks, recreational vehicles, personal watercraft and boats.

It is estimated that around 37.8 million units in the US as well as around 2.7 million units in Canada are affected by the recall.

Consumers are being advised to contact Kidde immediately to request a free replacement fire extinguisher and for instructions on returning the recalled unit.

To view the affected models visit: https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/kidde-recalls-fire-extinguishers-with-plastic-handles-due-to-failure-to-discharge-and#.Wfr3FggcNkQ

For instructions on product replacement visit: http://www.kidde.com/home-safety/en/us/