EASA proposes medical and fitness standard

Published:  31 October, 2017

EASA, the European Aviation Safety Agency, is in the process of developing a Notice of Proposed Amendment (NPA) to propose medical and physical fitness standards for rescue and firefighters at aerodromes.

The draft document is called RMT.0589 “Rescue and firefighting services at aerodromes”.

EASA has issued a questionnaire in order to collect information from the Member States and stakeholders that will be used by the Agency to support the Regulatory Impact Assessment chapter in the NPA where the potential impact of the proposed rules will be assessed. In order to facilitate the responders, a copy of the draft implementing rules and AMC/GM can be downloaded from the EASA website, for reference purposes only.

Please note that this is a preliminary attempt to assess the potential impacts of the proposed. Member States and stakeholders will have again the opportunity to comment on the proposed rules during the consultation period of the NPA.

EASA is asking aerodrome firefighters to participate in this questionnaire in order to collect expertise and best practices in that matter.
The deadline for responses is 20 November 2017.

To take part in the survey, please click here  

 

