International emergency response expo

Published:  24 October, 2017

The international expo on disaster relief, incident management and crisis response (eRIC), taking place on 18-19 April 2018 at Airport Twenthe in the Netherlands, will address innovation solutions to 21st-century threats.

Radicalisation and terrorism, climate change and extreme weather, industrial disasters, traffic catastrophes, wildfires, contagious diseases, the protection of vital infrastructure and cybercrime are among the current challenges facing regional safety authorities and their partners. eRIC aims to bring together those working in safety fields with suppliers offering the latest product and technology solutions and services to enhance expertise and innovation in the world of disaster planning, incident management and early warning and response coordination.

More than 250 exhibitors and 6,500 visitors are expected to attend the two-day event, including product and service providers, operational relief workers and industrial organisations. The event offers a meeting place where attendees can forge networks and do business, creating public-private partnerships to work towards improved safety and security in the modern world.

The exhibition will also see an event for ambulance staff and drivers organised by Ambulancezorg Nederland and V&VN on 18 April, while a multidisciplinary congress organised by Deutsche Feuerwehrverband and Brandweer Nederland will take place on 19 April.

eRIC offers a unique, interactive, real-life stage to showcase and demonstrate product innovation, whether it’s in the field of vehicles, equipment, clothing, information technology, prevention techniques, education, training or exercises. For more information, please visit the event website at http://www.exporic.nl.

Related Articles

  • Operation Florian

Sign up: eMagazine & eNewsletter

The latest issues in your inbox.

Company Profiles

HazSim - Bringing situational HazMat training to life

HazSim, LLC provides innovative simulation training to ensure your team works safely and effectively. HazSim Pro simulation equipment is in use by hundreds of fire departments, training schools, industrial fire teams, and private trainers across the US, Canada and further afield as well as the US Army.

Revolutionizing fire fighting foam technology

The one-stop resource for fire fighting foam concentrates and custom-designed foam suppression systems hardware.

Advancing rescue technology

The specialist supplier of quality PPE and Rescue Equipment to Emergency Services.

The ultimate in innovation, quality and service

For 60 years Lehavot has been delivering the world’s most advanced fire detection and suppression automatic systems

Trust the best, let us be your foam solution

AUXQUIMIA is a Spanish company whose main activity is the design, manufacture and commercialization of firefighting foam concentrates.

Williams Fire & Hazard Control offers a full line of specialized fire response equipment for oil and gas platforms

From storage tanks and pipeline emergencies to offshore platforms and vessels at sea, Williams' response personnel and specialized equipment quickly address adverse fire emergencies.

Foam fights fire

Europe’s foremost fire fighting foam manufacturer has been developing and producing foams since the 1920s.

The leader in truck-mounted hydraulic platforms

Our mission is to provide the best and the safest solution to professionals that work at height.

The independent alternative

Dafo Fomtec AB is a privately owned company with head office in Stockholm Sweden and manufacturing in Helsingborg in the south of Sweden.

If you want quality, you want Zico

Since its inception Ziamatic Corp has provided the men and women of the fire service with products designed to make their jobs safer and easier.

Latest issues

Industrial Fire Journal Q3 2017

Latest issues

Fire and Rescue Q3 2017

eBook of Fire Trade Asia and Middle East 2017

Latest issues

Fire Trade Asia and Middle East 2017

Latest issues

Fire Trade Europe 2017

Calendar

  • 18 April, 2018, 9:00 - 19 April, 2018eRIC