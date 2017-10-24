International emergency response expo

The international expo on disaster relief, incident management and crisis response (eRIC), taking place on 18-19 April 2018 at Airport Twenthe in the Netherlands, will address innovation solutions to 21st-century threats.

Radicalisation and terrorism, climate change and extreme weather, industrial disasters, traffic catastrophes, wildfires, contagious diseases, the protection of vital infrastructure and cybercrime are among the current challenges facing regional safety authorities and their partners. eRIC aims to bring together those working in safety fields with suppliers offering the latest product and technology solutions and services to enhance expertise and innovation in the world of disaster planning, incident management and early warning and response coordination.

More than 250 exhibitors and 6,500 visitors are expected to attend the two-day event, including product and service providers, operational relief workers and industrial organisations. The event offers a meeting place where attendees can forge networks and do business, creating public-private partnerships to work towards improved safety and security in the modern world.

The exhibition will also see an event for ambulance staff and drivers organised by Ambulancezorg Nederland and V&VN on 18 April, while a multidisciplinary congress organised by Deutsche Feuerwehrverband and Brandweer Nederland will take place on 19 April.

eRIC offers a unique, interactive, real-life stage to showcase and demonstrate product innovation, whether it’s in the field of vehicles, equipment, clothing, information technology, prevention techniques, education, training or exercises. For more information, please visit the event website at http://www.exporic.nl.