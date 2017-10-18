Refinery explosion

Published:  18 October, 2017

SEE VIDEO: Safety video of the 2016 ExxonMobil fire at Baton Rouge Refinery

The new eight-minute video from the US Chemical Safety Board outlines the key lessons learned from a fire that seriously injured four workers on 22 November 2016 at the ExxonMobil Refinery.

The fire occurred when operators inadvertently removed bolts that secured a piece of pressure-containing equipment to a type of valve known as a plug valve. When the operators then attempted to open the valve, it came apart and released flammable isobutane, which formed a vapour cloud that quickly ignited.

The CSB's final report on the incident was released on 18 September 2017.

