Calling fire service aficionados

Published:  28 September, 2017

At the 112 Exhibition enthusiasts can find a plethora of fire service memorabilia and collection items: it will be held at the Kulturhus in Nunspeet, The Netherlands on October 14.

Organised for the first time in 2016, the exhibition is aimed at anyone who has an interest in the fire and rescue services. Visitors can find anything related to firefighting and rescue at this charity event. Fire helmets, special edition stamps, miniature fire truck models, books, clothing, and other paraphernalia are widely available at the event, and there are many demonstrations and activities; also of interest for non-collectors.

Exhibitors hail from The Netherlands, Belgium, France and Germany, and a large selection of old and new fire trucks, ambulances, police cars and specialist response vehicles will be on display.

For more information visit www.112beurs.nl.

