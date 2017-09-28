People-carrying UAV to the rescue

Published:  28 September, 2017

Aeolos, named after the God of Winds, is a new personal transportation unit that uses advanced UAV technology to save lives during large- and small-scale incident response as well as search and rescue operations.

UAV technology has seen a surge of interest in recent years in sectors like insurance and risk assessment, enabling operators to get incredibly detailed feedback from areas that would be too risky for humans to access.

The new Aeolos concept UAV enables large payloads of supplies to be delivered as well as the ability to rescue people from seemingly inaccessible areas. When the human risk of sending in helicopters, boats or fire engines is too high, Aeolos can step in. With floods, hurricanes and typhoons on the rise, as well as the vulnerabilities and hazards now starting to show in many high-rise buildings, technology as implemented in Aeolos could already be saving lives. The Torch Tower in Dubai has had two major fire incidents; one in 2015 and more recently in 2017. Could Aeolos have made a difference?

The concept for the personal transportation unit, Aeolos, has been created and developed by Smallfry and its team of experienced designers and innovators who pride themselves on pushing ideas beyond their limits. With over 40 years in the industry, the team has developed concepts in the medical, industrial and consumer sectors, and have appeared on shows like Tomorrow’s World and The Gadget Show. Smallfry CEO, Steve May-Russell, talked of the ‘magic’ inherent in technology, and the constant need to innovate, surprise and challenge in order to raise the bar and capture people’s imagination.

The new UAV will be launched at the Engineering Design Show 2017 held at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry, UK, in October.

