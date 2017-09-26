High-rise FIRE bag

Published:  26 September, 2017

London Fire Brigade has introduced new kit bags on all its fire engines to help crews carry equipment from appliances to incident scenes. 

The Fire Initial Response Equipment bag was trialled after firefighters highlighted the challenges of carrying multiple pieces of equipment to incidents at high-rise buildings while wearing breathing apparatus.

The bag contains multiple pieces of equipment including a dry riser wheel to replace missing or damaged riser wheels, adjustable 154mm spanner to assist in loosening or tightening rise wheels, door stoppers, searched signs for marking rooms as searched and LFB access keys. Equipment is contained within pouches secured by Velcro panels and straps.

Station Manager Sami Goldbrom, from the Brigade’s Operational Policy team, commented: “We developed the bag after crews said it could sometimes be difficult to carry all the required equipment to the bridgehead, particularly at high-rise incidents where this entry and exit point may be several floors above ground. The new kit bags are designed to be a ‘grab and go’ solution to efficiently and systematically transport the essential items of equipment required at the bridgehead in the early stages of an incident.”

Made from high visibility orange material, the bag is designed to be worn as a backpack and weighs a maximum of 16kg. When not in use, it is stored on the fire engine ready for its next use.

Each FIRE bag contains a branch, controlled dividing breeching, LFB access keys, and two hose-carrying straps. In addition, the tool roll section contains a dry riser wheel, an adjustable spanner, mole grips, tin snips, two hose beckets, two rubber washers, two door stoppers, two yellow road crayons, 15 searched signs and three hose identification sleeves.

The new FIRE bags were delivered to all pump and pump ladders at all fire stations across the Brigade last month.

