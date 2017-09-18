Industrial Fire Journal, Autumn 2017 has been published
Contents of IFJ Q3 include:
- Record-breaking mutual-aid exercising in Port Newark
- Lastfire reveals findings from recent foam tests
- New protocol for decontamination of fire trucks
- Human factors and ARFF
- High-rise buildings and water mist
- Introducing the smart fire system of the future
Next issue (IFJ Q4), copy deadline 10 November:
- Petrochemical plants: fixed detection and suppression systems, including foam, foam delivery systems and components such as pumps, monitors and nozzles.
- Industrial fire fighting: expertise, training equipment and facilities; exclusive coverage from a training exercise simulating a terrorist attack on a military fuel depot; IFJ looks at training with augmented and virtual reality.
- Aircraft rescue and fire fighting vehicles: the latest crash tenders and related fire-fighting resources for ARFF.
- Foam: coverage of the Fire-fighting Foam Summit organised by Lastfire, Arcadis and FER Fire Brigade in Hungary; plus news and developments on foam and foam equipment.
- Passive fire protection: materials for industrial and commercial applications.
- Detection, suppression & extinguishing:
-
• Protecting heritage buildings and irreplaceable artefacts.
• Fixed detection technology, including video analytics.
• Water mist technology and gaseous systems; protection of plant rooms; report from the International Water Mist Association’s annual conference in Rome.
- Alarms & evacuation: life-saving evacuation and alarm systems, including alarm panels, sirens, sounders, voice alarms and other evacuation devices.
If you wish to discuss a submission, or you have a suggestion for a new subject, please email the editor, j.sanchez@hgluk.com
Bonus distribution of Q4 IFJ:
- Airport Fire Officers Association annual two-day conference, London, UK (16-18 January 2018)
- Intersec, Dubai, UAE (21-23 January 2018)