Industrial Fire Journal, Autumn 2017 has been published

Published:  18 September, 2017

The market-leading international publication covering response and fire protection for high-risk industry is available to read online.

Contents of IFJ Q3 include:

  • Record-breaking mutual-aid exercising in Port Newark
  • Lastfire reveals findings from recent foam tests
  • New protocol for decontamination of fire trucks
  • Human factors and ARFF
  • High-rise buildings and water mist
  • Introducing the smart fire system of the future

Next issue (IFJ Q4), copy deadline 10 November:

- Petrochemical plants: fixed detection and suppression systems, including foam, foam delivery systems and components such as pumps, monitors and nozzles.

- Industrial fire fighting: expertise, training equipment and facilities; exclusive coverage from a training exercise simulating a terrorist attack on a military fuel depot; IFJ looks at training with augmented and virtual reality.

- Aircraft rescue and fire fighting vehicles: the latest crash tenders and related fire-fighting resources for ARFF.

- Foam: coverage of the Fire-fighting Foam Summit organised by Lastfire, Arcadis and FER Fire Brigade in Hungary; plus news and developments on foam and foam equipment.

- Passive fire protection: materials for industrial and commercial applications.

- Detection, suppression & extinguishing:

  • • Protecting heritage buildings and irreplaceable artefacts.

    • Fixed detection technology, including video analytics.

    • Water mist technology and gaseous systems; protection of plant rooms; report from the International Water Mist Association’s annual conference in Rome.

- Alarms & evacuation: life-saving evacuation and alarm systems, including alarm panels, sirens, sounders, voice alarms and other evacuation devices.

If you wish to discuss a submission, or you have a suggestion for a new subject, please email the editor, j.sanchez@hgluk.com

Bonus distribution of Q4 IFJ:

  • Airport Fire Officers Association annual two-day conference, London, UK (16-18 January 2018)
  • Intersec, Dubai, UAE (21-23 January 2018)

