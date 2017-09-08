What is coming up in Fire and Rescue Q4 2017?

Published:  08 September, 2017

We are looking for contributors to the next issue of Fire and Rescue Q4 2017. The deadlines for this respective issue are October 23 for editorial and November 3 for advertising.

Lead features:

Schiphol Airport Fire Brigade in Profile: Amsterdam Schiphol Airport is expanding, over the next three years. This massive investment also affects the fire brigade and its facilities. Ann-Marie Knegt went to The Netherlands to see how Schiphol FRS is expanding its fleet, facilities and training centre.

Red Bull Air Race to the rescue: F&R goes behind the scenes of the Red Bull Air Race at the Lautsich Ring in Germany. The Red Bull Air Race is an international series of air races in which competitors have to navigate a challenging obstacle course in the fastest time. F&R went to see how the fire brigade in charge of crash response prepares for the worst during this high-octane event.

Joining forces – promoting interoperability: Two FRSs respond to a mass-casualty incident during a multi-agency exercise in October 2017.

Features:
Hoses nozzles and monitors
• Interview with a leading expert on the latest technology in hoses, nozzles and monitors. How will firefighting techniques influence design?
• Round up of new products


Pumps and HVPS
• Record flow of water achieved in the Port of Newark
Round up of new products and deliveries around the globe


ARFF
• AFOA Annual Conference preview
• Drone strikes on aeroplanes – how to prepare


Foams, powders and gels
• Legacy contamination in fire trucks
• CAFS and foam proportioning systems


High-rise firefighting
• Grenfell focus – standards and regulations review
• New high-rise firefighting techniques from all over the world


Wildland firefighting
• A new project initiated by the US Forestry Service investigates the use of drones for combatting wildland fires.
• An overview of new global initiatives and products for wildland and heath firefighting
• A case study of the response to a wild fire in Arizona 201
• Wildland PPE


Thermal imaging cameras
• A leading fire brigade reviews a new lightweight low-cost TIC
• The latest developments concerning TICs – and an overview of user developments and innovation all over the world


PPE and occupational hygiene
• A Belgian company has launched a new washing and maintenance service using the latest technology. This new technology ensures that even the inner layers of the garment are free from ultra-fine particles found in combustion products.
• An overview of PPE innovations across the globe


Rescue and vehicle extrication
• A leading rescue expert provides new techniques for safer and more effective vehicle extrication.
• F&R focusses on new equipment and extrication and stabilisation strategies


Water and flood rescue
• As the hurricane season progresses we look at the deadly impact of Hurricanes Irma and Harvey, and one of the worst hurricane seasons in the Atlantic basin ever
• F&R features the latest water and flood rescue equipment

Editorial guidelines:
To submit editorial for Fire and Rescue please send in word or text documents accompanied by a separate selection of pictures in high resolution (300 dpi/1mb). For large file transfer, use www.wetransfer.com.


For by-lined articles please send a headshot (high res) and a small bio (150 words).
Every editorial is published on its merit for the readers and at the discretion of the editor.
Ann-Marie Knegt, the editor, be contacted on am.knegt@hgluk.com, 0044 (0) 1935 374001.
To advertise contact Kelly Francis 0044 (0) 207 973 4666

